English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Need to Stand in Queues as Hindustan Petroleum Starts Home-delivery of Diesel
'HP Fuel Connect' will "deliver diesel to select customers having fixed equipment, heavy machinery in their premises in surrounding areas of Uran, Raigad in Maharashtra," a HPCL press statement said.
HP Logo. (Image for representation only)
New Delhi: After IOC, state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has launched home-delivery of diesel in Mumbai and has plans to expand doorstep delivery of the fuel to other parts of the country.
'HP Fuel Connect' will "deliver diesel to select customers having fixed equipment, heavy machinery in their premises in surrounding areas of Uran, Raigad in Maharashtra," a HPCL press statement said.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had in March launched home-delivery of diesel in Pune.
Like IOC, HPCL too has mounted a diesel dispenser, similar to the one seen at petrol pumps, on a midsized truck along with a storage tank for delivering the fuel at customers doorsteps in Pune.
Initially, the company is targeting 'static customers' like shopping malls and commercial establishments that use diesel in gensets for producing electricity, and transport companies with large diesel consumption.
"This facility will immensely help those customers who were hitherto taking diesel in barrels from petrol pumps," the statement said. "The facility will help customers avoid time loss, additional costs, fuel losses and ensure hassle free safe delivery of diesel at their premises."
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had in April last year stated that the government was looking at options to home deliver petrol and diesel to cut queues at fuel stations and give consumers an option.
But, for home delivery of fuel, a clearance from PESO is required as both petrol and diesel are highly inflammable fuels and require adequate safety precautions.
So far, PESO has given approval for doorstep delivery of diesel only on a trial basis.
India currently has 61,983 petrol pumps with state-owned firms operating 90 per cent of them. The country consumed 194.6 million tonnes of fuel in 2016-17, nearly 40 per cent of which was diesel.
Diesel consumption in 2016-17 was 76 million tonnes, while petrol was 23.8 million tonnes.
Also Watch
'HP Fuel Connect' will "deliver diesel to select customers having fixed equipment, heavy machinery in their premises in surrounding areas of Uran, Raigad in Maharashtra," a HPCL press statement said.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had in March launched home-delivery of diesel in Pune.
Like IOC, HPCL too has mounted a diesel dispenser, similar to the one seen at petrol pumps, on a midsized truck along with a storage tank for delivering the fuel at customers doorsteps in Pune.
Initially, the company is targeting 'static customers' like shopping malls and commercial establishments that use diesel in gensets for producing electricity, and transport companies with large diesel consumption.
"This facility will immensely help those customers who were hitherto taking diesel in barrels from petrol pumps," the statement said. "The facility will help customers avoid time loss, additional costs, fuel losses and ensure hassle free safe delivery of diesel at their premises."
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had in April last year stated that the government was looking at options to home deliver petrol and diesel to cut queues at fuel stations and give consumers an option.
But, for home delivery of fuel, a clearance from PESO is required as both petrol and diesel are highly inflammable fuels and require adequate safety precautions.
So far, PESO has given approval for doorstep delivery of diesel only on a trial basis.
India currently has 61,983 petrol pumps with state-owned firms operating 90 per cent of them. The country consumed 194.6 million tonnes of fuel in 2016-17, nearly 40 per cent of which was diesel.
Diesel consumption in 2016-17 was 76 million tonnes, while petrol was 23.8 million tonnes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Free Speech, His Struggles And Becoming A Fixture On The Cannes Red Carpet
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Celebrations Begin with Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics
- Real's Bale Denies 10-man Barca Win in Feisty Clasico
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO