No New Coronavirus Case in Dharavi, Sixth Time This Month

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai did not report a single new coronavirus infection on Tuesday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The area, spread on 2.5 sq km and home to over six lakh people, has not reported a new case for the sixth time this month, he said.

The tally of infections recorded in Dharavi so far stands at 6,996, of which 6,596 patients have recovered.The BMC does not publish the death toll from the area.

There are only 10 active COVID-19 patients in the area at present.During the second wave of the pandemic, Dharavi had reported the highest 99 new COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

