No New Coronavirus Case in Himachal Pradesh in Five Days, Tally at 41 so far

Two people have died of COVID-19. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
No New Coronavirus Case in Himachal Pradesh in Five Days, Tally at 41 so far
File photo of police officers wearing protective face masks in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. India March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past five days, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases is 10, the official said.

Two people have died of COVID-19. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

"Of the 282 samples sent for testing on Tuesday, 156 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Palampur's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

Four active cases from Una, two cases each from Chamba and Hamirpur and one case each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and the Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far.

Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

