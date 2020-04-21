No New Covid-19 Case for 3 Consecutive Days in Bengaluru; Containment Zones to be Sealed

Bengaluru: In some relief for the state government, Bengaluru has recorded no new COVID-19 positive case in past three days. Even though there has been an average of around 10 new cases every day, none of the new cases were recorded in Bengaluru, as per the daily bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 10 new cases, of which- three were from Vijaypura, three from Kalaburgi, two from Nanjangud in Mysuru and one each from Dakshin Kannada and Belagavi district. The number of deaths have climbed to 17, as another patient from Kalaburgi succumbed to the infection.

Bengaluru Urban, which is among the eight hotspots identified by the government witnessed a total of 89 positive cases till date. Of this 48 persons have recovered and have been discharged, while 37 patients are being treated at designated hospitals in the city. Bengaluru has also seen four deaths similar to the northern district of Kalaburgi which had recorded India's 1st covid-19 death on March 10.

Questions have been raised as to whether the low detection of cases was tests conducted were relatively lower. According to the data released, a total of 2,773 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 26,233 test had been conducted across the state till date.

Meanwhile, the government had listed out 19 containment zone in Bengaluru based on the number of cases reported to contain further spread of the infection.

However, even after three days of announcing these zones the local police are finding it difficult to cordon off certain areas. "The process of barricading is still going on, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified these areas, once barricading is done the seal down begins, we hope to conclude by this evening" said DCP North Shashi Kumar.

This also comes at a time when health workers were allegedly attacked in Padarayanapura, one of the containment zone on Sunday. South Bengaluru has eight areas, east zone has four, three from west zone, two from Mahadevpura and one each from RR Nagar and Bomanahalli.

Containment Zone limit will be within 100 metre radius around the COVID-19 positive case premise. In case it’s an apartment, the entire building will be sealed. In case of cluster zones, the BBMP has mapped out areas which will have to be sealed by the local authorities.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365