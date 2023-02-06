No new case of coronavirus or casualty was recorded in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Monday.

The city has reported 11,55,262 cases, including 19,747 fatalities so far, he said.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,35,501, leaving the city with 14 active cases, the official said.

As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the doubling rate of cases stands at 3,89,934 days.

A total of 1,87,23,581 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, of which 873 swabs were tested in the last 24 hours.

The growth rate of cases between January 30 and February 5 was 0.0001 per cent, the civic data stated.

Read all the Latest India News here