CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » India » No New Covid-19 Case in Mumbai's Dharavi for Second Day in Row; 16 Active Cases Now
1-MIN READ

No New Covid-19 Case in Mumbai's Dharavi for Second Day in Row; 16 Active Cases Now

The densely populated slum locality, once a Covid hotspot, has 16 active cases currently. (Reuters)

The densely populated slum locality, once a Covid hotspot, has 16 active cases currently. (Reuters)

No new case was reported in the slum colony on Wednesday. Earlier, on August 3 and 8 also, this area did not witness even a single case, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, did not report even a single coronavirus positive case for the second consecutive day on Thursday, due to which its overall infection count remained unchanged at 6,992, a senior civic official said. No new case was reported in the slum colony on Wednesday. Earlier, on August 3 and 8 also, this area did not witness even a single case, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infection on a few days. Out of the 6,992 total number of cases, 6,596 patients have recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the official said. There are only 16 active COVID-19 cases in this slum colony at present, he added. Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak in Maharashtra. The area had reported its highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020. Spread over 2.5 sq km area and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to around 6.5 lakh people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 12, 2021, 20:59 IST