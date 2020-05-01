No New Covid-19 Cases in Kerala; Hotspots Jump to 80

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to Kerala, no COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday after witnessing a slight spurt in the past few days, as the hotspots jumped to 80. "No new cases were reported on Friday and samples of 9 people have returned negative.The active cases in the state touched 102", state Health minister K K Shailaja said.

It was on March 17 and March 18 that no fresh cases had been reported. Four people each from Kannur and Kasaragod and one from Ernakualmtested negative today, she said in a press release here. So far, 392 people have been treated for the infection and discharged and 102 people are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals,21,499 people under observation,including 432 in various hospitals, the minister said.

The samples of 27,150 people, with symptoms, had been sent for testing, of which 26,225 have returned negative. As part of sentinel surveillance, of the 1862 samples collected, 999results which were available are negative, the release added. There are 80 hotspots in Kerala, including 10 added on Friday-- eight from Thiruvananthapuram.

Kannur has 43 positive patients, the highest, followed by Kottayam (18) and Idukki (14). Meanwhile, 379 lakh Non Resident Keralites and

1.20 lakh Malayalees in other states who have been stranded due to the lockdown, have registered in the NORKA website for returning to the state. According to police, 3699 cases were registered for lockdown violation, 3573 arrests recorded and 2398 vehicles seized.

