CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » No New Covid-19 Lockdown in Maharashtra, Assures Health Minister
1-MIN READ

No New Covid-19 Lockdown in Maharashtra, Assures Health Minister

The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time, the minister added. Representational pic

The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time, the minister added. Representational pic

There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future, said

Lockdown would not be imposed in Maharashtra in coming days, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple, he told reporters here.

The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time, he added. Maharashtra reported 4,313 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 03, 2021, 21:43 IST