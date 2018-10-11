English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No New Toilets or Facilities for Women in Sabarimala: Devaswom Board Reverts Decision
Most of the members of the board were reportedly not in favour of letting women of all age groups enter the Sabarimala temple and therefore have considered a change of plans.
File photo of a procession by devotees at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala. (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has made it clear that no special facilities shall be extended to women pilgrims coming to Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
The decision follows Supreme Court’s verdict to allow women of all age groups to enter the shrine.
TDB has, however, clarified that it would continue offering ‘existing facilities’.
In an affidavit, TDB had earlier told the High Court that there will be 100 new toilet facilities painted in pink along with changing rooms for women. Designated spaces for women near river Pamba, KSRTC stand and on top of the hill were also planned.
This change in decision has come after a meeting of board members of the TDB. Most of the members of the board were reportedly not in favour of letting women of all age groups enter the shrine and therefore have considered a change of plans.
Deploying female police personnel at the temple has also become uncertain now.
The Supreme Court on September 28 gave a landmark judgment to lift the ban on entry of women between the age group of 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple.
Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state supporting the age old custom and not supporting the SC judgment.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
