No Night Curfew for 'Corona-hit' Indore Yet, MP Govt to Issue Fresh SOPs as Covid-19 Cases Surge

Even as COVID-19 cases witness an upsurge in Indore, the administration is yet to announce the imposition of a night curfew, as anticipated by many in the district. However, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated at a possible night curfew from March 15 or 16 in Bhopal and Indore, which reported 138 and 219 fresh cases of infections on Friday.

The Home Ministry will issue fresh set of SOPs in the state, where the Covid-19 are on the rise. At a crisis management committee meet, chaired by Chouhan, in Indore, it was decided that convention halls in Bhopal and Indore will be allowed function at 50 per cent of the total seating capacity, all social and religious functions are to be prohibited. It ordered strict measures over crowding in hotel-restaurants after 10 pm. The meet was attended by minister Tulsiram Silawat and administrative officers

Contrary to the expectations of some locals in Indore, a night curfew wasn’t imposed. Instead the meeting decided to adopt social awareness and heightened measures to check crowding and breach of safety measures. It further said tutorials will be allowed to run at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Indore which remained among top ten COVID-19 affected cities of the country last year, has reported 1,528 fresh cases of infections in last 11 days.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadiya said that due to growing cases of infections, the city’s situation remains a matter of concern.

Meanwhile, political and government functions have been found to record high turnout regularly in the city. Further, the city had reported half-a-dozen cases of UK strain, who were isolated by health authorities and kept under proper care. Their contact tracing is still going on.

The review meeting in Bhopal decided to heighten screening and traffic control at Maharashtra border in cities, including Khandwa, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Dhar and Seoni. This decision was taken in light of the alarming levels of COVID-19 cases being reported in Maharashtra. Adjoining districts of both the states see thousands of commuters crossing borders daily.

CM Chouhan instructed the deparment of home to prepare fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of surging cases. Sources claimed that the state government was prepared to increase strictness in measures to keep the situation in check.

According to sources in Mantralaya, the state government could opt for deferring local body polls which are due in the state, due to the COVID-19 surge.