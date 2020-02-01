Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
  • FinMin to Present Budget at 11am
News18 » India
1-min read

No, Nirmala Sitharaman is Not India's First Woman Finance Minister to Present Union Budget

Indira Gandhi took over the finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai from the post. Desai tendered his resignation in July 1969 in protest against the Gandhi government's move to nationalise major banks in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No, Nirmala Sitharaman is Not India's First Woman Finance Minister to Present Union Budget
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second Union Budget, which contains the details about the government’s revenue and expenditure for fiscal year 2020-21, on Saturday.

However, contrary to the popular belief, Nirmala Sitharaman is not the first Finance Minister of India. It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who presented the budget in 1970-71.

Gandhi took over the finance portfolio following the resignation of Morarji Desai from the post. Desai tendered his resignation in July 1969 in protest against the nationalisation of major banks.

She served as the finance minister for a year before allocating the finance portfolio to home minister, Yashwantrao Chavan.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget on July 5 last year after taking over as the finance minister in May 2019. Departing from the convention of carrying a brown budget briefcase, Sitharaman held a red bag to carry Budget papers in 2019.

Referred to as “bahikhata”, the red bag had the national emblem inscribed on it.

Besides being the second woman finance minister, Sitharaman is also the second female defence minister after Indira Gandhi, who handled the defence portfolio between November 1975 and December 1975 and again from January 1980 to January 1982.

In the Union Budget 2020, there are expectations that Sitharaman will tweak in personal income-tax rates, long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax and dividend distribution tax (DDT).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram