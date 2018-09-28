No Non-Veg, No Alcohol: Only 'Sanskari' Cops Wanted for Kumbh 2019 Duty in Allahabad

The Allahabad District Administration has come up with a unique plan to keep up with the religious sentiments of people participating in the upcoming 2019 Kumbh: Only vegetarian, non-drinking, non-smoking and soft-spoken cops will be deployed on duty for the religious gathering which starts on January 15 in Allahabad and see participation from all over the world.Not just this, the prospective cops will be interviewed by the senior superintendent of police and must possess a ‘good character’ certificate from their seniors to be part of Kumbh duty.“The SSPs of districts such as Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly and Badaun have been asked to verify the character of the cops who are being assigned duty for Kumbh 2019. The department has already clarified that only vegetarian, non-drinking, non-smoking and soft-spoken cops are required. We have written to the SSPs to properly interview the policemen personally as officials for the second, third and fourth phases will be coming from western and other parts of the state,” DIG (Kumbh) KP Singh told reporters on Thursday.Other qualities the administration is looking for include that the policemen must not be natives of Allahabad and should be below a certain age frame for various ranks. The age-limit for constables deployed for Kumbh is below 35 years, for head constables it is 40 years and for sub inspectors it is 45 years.The actual deployment of forces will start from October 10 and will be done in four systematic phases. The first phase will see around 10 per cent deployment and 40 per cent of the force will be deployed in the second phase in November. The third and fourth phases will see deployment of around 25 per cent forces, which will also include paramilitary forces in December.