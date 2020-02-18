No NPR for Madhya Pradesh, Says Kamal Nath, Hours After Party MLA Raises Rebellion
Congress MLA Arif Masood on Monday afternoon had threatened to launch a statewide stir if the state government did not reject NPR that is supposed to be undertaken nationally from April 1.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath late evening on Monday announced that National Population Register (NPR) won’t be implemented in the central Indian state.
A Congress MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood had threatened stir in case NPR wasn’t rejected by MP government.
“Chief Minister Kamal Nath has clearly stated that NPR won’t be implemented in the state,” a letter from MP Congress Committee issued late evening on Monday said.
“The announcement of NPR discussed here is dated Dec 19, 2019 after which the Central government had notified CAA. So the NPR announcement wasn’t under CAA. It was under the Citizenship Act 1955 under the amendment made in 2003 in the rule no 3,” the letter stated.
PC Sharma, the Public Relations minister claimed that NPR notification reported recently pertains to Dec 2019.
“The CAA came after it so the notification was not under the CAA. Also, there are clear directives from the CM that NPR won’t be implemented in the state,” added Sharma.
Raising similar objections of NPR not being the part of CAA, Congress MLA Arif Masood on Monday afternoon had threatened to launch a statewide stir if the state government did not reject NPR that is supposed to be undertaken nationally from April 1, as per the gazette notification of the Centre.
We would launch Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge (won’t show papers) campaign after a mega show of dissent in last week of February, the lawmaker had said saying the census with several amendments wasn’t acceptable to Muslims.
To add, the Kamal Nath cabinet had recently passed a government resolution urging the Centre to roll back the CAA and allay fears tagged with the NPR before the process of census is undertaken in the country.
(With Inputs from ANI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nusrat Jahan, Dev, Jeet Gannguli, Arindam Sil Mourn Death of Veteran Bengali Actor Tapas Pal
- Did a Chinese Novel Predict Coronavirus 40 Years Ago? 'Wuhan-400' Leaves Twitter Baffled
- Watch: RPF Officers Hailed for Saving Two Passengers on the Same Day in Odisha and Mumbai
- As Airtel, Vodafone Bite the Bullet on AGR Payments, Brokerages Raise Red Flag
- We Finally Know Why There is no Instagram App For The Apple iPad, Just Yet