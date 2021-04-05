‘No NRC in Bengal, But Will Introduce CAA’: Kailash Vijayvargiya on BJP’s Post-win Plans

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress has on several occasions alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party will snatch the citizenship rights of the people of West Bengal if it comes to power in the state. However, BJP general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, denied the TMC’s claims, saying that National Register for Citizens (NCR) won’t be implemented in West Bengal.

The BJP’s Central observer for West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said, “We have no plans to do the exercise for NRC in Bengal. However, the Citizenship Amendment Act will be introduced. We want to accommodate the refugees, who have come to India from neighbouring countries, due to religious persecution. We have also mentioned this in our party manifesto.”

Vijayvargiya also said that their main intention is to provide citizenship to the refugees who have been forced to leave their country due to religious persecution. The CAA will benefit these people.

Earlier, BJP had claimed that at least 1.5 crore refugees will benefit from the CAA across India. Among them, only West Bengal has such a population of around 72 lakhs. That is why the BJP wants to help this community in Bengal. But Bengal’s ruling party is constantly creating obstacles; they are misguiding the mass, claimed Vijayvargiya.

It is reported that after 1950, a large number of Matuas have migrated to Bengal for various reasons including religious extremism in their home country of Bangladesh. They have settled in and around Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

As the battle for the West Bengal Assembly election proceeds towards its last leg, the BJP is trying to capitalize the Matua vote bank to the best possible extent and that’s why raking up the CAA issue repeatedly, observe the experts in the state.

Though Vijayvargiya cleared the speculations about CAA, he remained silent on another controversial issue, often raised by the opponent TMC, about the Chief Ministerial face of BJP in the state. Vijayvargiya only said that the BJP has many faces and as of now it does not want to promote anyone’s name as the Chief Minister.