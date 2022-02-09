No Objection to Hijab, but Dress Code of School, College Must Be Followed: Anil Vij

Amid the ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students in Karnataka, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is no objection to the headscarf, but the prevailing dress code in schools and colleges must be followed. “If anyone wants to wear a hijab, we have no objection to it, but if they want to go to school and college (wearing hijab) then they will have to follow the dress code prevalent in those institutions," Vij, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said. And if one does not follow that (the dress code) then they can stay back home, no problem," he added.

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and even turned violent at some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

