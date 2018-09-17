English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Odd-Even for Two-Wheelers in Delhi as Supreme Court Stays NGT Order
In December last year, the National Green Tribunal had dismissed the AAP’s petition seeking exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi's ambient air quality.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of the National Green Tribunal's 2017 order which had directed that odd-even vehicle rotation scheme be made applicable to two-wheelers also in Delhi.
A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for Delhi government that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also.
Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.
Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and they were seeking exemption for two-wheelers. He said the NGT had passed an order on December 15 last year in this regard and they were complying with all directions but want exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme.
"It is undisputed before us that there are over 60 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi. The number also consists of two- wheelers which are very old and their emissions are beyond prescribed limits," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had said.
