Have Received No Official Communication from US on Capping Number of H-1B Visas, Clarifies Govt
The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the United States each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi from June 25-27.
New Delhi: The Indian government is engaged with the United States Congress on H-1B work visas but has not heard anything official from Washington on capping such permits for Indians, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday the US had told India it was considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, according to sources familiar with the matter.
India foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said there had been no official communication on the H-1B issue, but did not elaborate. The government remained in talks on the issue of data localisation, Kumar said.
The US plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the United States each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi from June 25-27.
It also comes as trade tensions between the two nations have resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs in recent weeks. From Sunday, India imposed higher tariffs on some US goods, days after Washington withdrew a key trade privilege for New Delhi.
