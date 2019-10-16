No One in Govt Felt 'Pang of Guilt' over Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee's Remarks On Economy: Chidambaram
Banerjee, while speaking at a press conference after winning the award, had said that the Indian economy is 'doing very badly' even as the government is increasingly recognising that there is a problem.
File image of Former finance minister P Chidambaram .
New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on the Centre, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said no one in the government seems to have felt "a pang of guilt" over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Benerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is "doing very badly".
Banerjee, while speaking at a press conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after winning the award, had said that the Indian economy is "doing very badly" even as the government is increasingly recognising that there is a problem.
Chidambaram said he has asked his family to tweet: "When Nobel prize winner Dr. Abhijit Banerjee said that India's economy is doing very badly, no one in government seems to have felt a pang of guilt."
"I shall tweet two economic indicators every day and you can draw your own conclusions," the former finance minister said.
Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in a corruption case, posted two economic indicators for Wednesday -- per capita consumption expenditure for urban and rural India has decreased and India's rank in the Hunger Index is 102 out of 117 countries.
He said the two indicators mean that the poor are consuming less and there is serious hunger.
