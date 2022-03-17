'No One in History...': Suspense Over CM Mann's Announcement After His Tweet Bomb

Day after swearing-in as the Punjab chief minister, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is all set to take a “big decision in the interest of the state" — a move “no one in the history of Punjab" has made till now.

“A big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab has taken such a decision till date. Will be announcing it shortly," Mann announced.

The two most prominent promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab were 300 units of free electricity per month for every household, and financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for every woman. It is to be seen if Mann’s announcements are on these lines.

On Wednesday, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in a swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann received rousing welcome by employees standing around and in balconies. He also waived at them. The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat, according to an official release here.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Director General of Police V K Bhawra, along with senior IAS officers, welcomed Mann at his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh by presenting him bouquets.

After taking the charge of his office, Mann in a short but clear message to the officers and employees said people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government will work for pro-people policies.

Mann also assured that the officers and employees will work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of people, the release said.

