1-min read

No One Should Underestimate Resolve of Armed Forces to Thwart Any Aggressive Action, Says Pakistan

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi on Tuesday also said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
No One Should Underestimate Resolve of Armed Forces to Thwart Any Aggressive Action, Says Pakistan
Representative Image.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of the country to effectively thwart any aggressive action, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Islamabad for waging proxy wars against India.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi on Tuesday also said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan "completely rejects" these remarks, which are "another reflection of India's incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP Government and leadership's desperate attempts to divert attention" from domestic and international criticism of their policies.

"No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action," the FO said, citing the Balakot incident.

The statement also urged the international community to take cognizance of the "Indian leadership's continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security".

"We hope steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia," it added.

