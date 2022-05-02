No One to be Victorious in Russia-Ukraine War, Talks Only Way Forward, PM Modi Advocates Peace in Berlin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is no winning party in the Russia-Ukraine war as everyone will lose, adding that peace and talks between the countries are the only way to resolve the conflict. PM Modi remarked during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in which the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

PM Modi said India has provided humanitarian help to Ukraine and called for peaceful relations between the two countries. “We are for peace," he said, adding due to the turmoil in the Ukraine war, commodity prices have increased. “This will impact developing countries and the war will have a global impact," he said.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Scholz said, “India is among our very important partners here. The world can only develop well if we are clear as to the fact that future relations in the world will be characterised and marked by many countries, not by a few powerful countries."

The German Chancellor has also invited PM Modi to the G-7 summit in Germany.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.