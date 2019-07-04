Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No One's Word Will Save You: UP Education Minister Warns Teachers Who Use Social Media During School Hours

The minister said it was a common belief that leaders of the teachers' associations were not 'interested' in teaching and mostly kept themselves busy in union activities.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No One's Word Will Save You: UP Education Minister Warns Teachers Who Use Social Media During School Hours
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal .
Loading...

Bahraich/UP: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal Thursday warned that teachers found active on social media during school hours will face strict action, including termination of their services.

"It has been decided that during surprise checks, any teacher found active on social media during the teaching hours will face strict action. It will be sufficient for them to lose their jobs," she said while speaking as the chief guest during a programme at a school in Dihwa village.

Jaiswal warned the teachers that "no one's word will be able to save" them if they are caught. "You cannot hide when you are online and when offline," she said.

The minister reiterated that the government is trying to provide quality basic education to students in schools.

The minister also said it was a common belief that leaders of the teachers' associations were not "interested" in teaching and mostly kept themselves busy in union activities.

"To end this negative thinking, we called the leaders of the teachers' unions in Lucknow and requested them to post selfies with "main padha raha hoon" while teaching in schools and it is a matter of pride that all have sent it," she said.

However, posting selfies does not guarantee the use of mobile phones during school hours. It should be limited to that (posting selfies) only, Jaiswal warned.

To a question on actor Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, she said, "I do not see films but still feel that the daughters should be respected. It is an individual's decision and it needs to be respected."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram