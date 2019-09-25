Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Other Language as Meaningless and Unscientific as English, Says NCBC Chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni was speaking on the 'Importance of Hindi in Nation Building' in Delhi on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Other Language as Meaningless and Unscientific as English, Says NCBC Chairperson
The Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore, has been working for the protection and preservation of endangered languages of the country, under a central scheme. (Image for representation only)
Loading...

New Delhi: There is no other language as "meaningless" and "unscientific" as English as each of its letters and scripts do not have a solid basis, National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni said on Wednesday.

"I can say that there is no other language as meaningless and unscientific as English. Do you know how English was discovered? People of Solomon attacked England and the latter's language was finished. So, Solomon's language and some language from here and there was combined and English was formed," he said while speaking on the "Importance of Hindi in Nation Building" here.

"English does not have any base. That is why each of its letters and script is unscientific...Tell me one word in it that has a scientific basis," the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson added.

Sahni said India is an old nation and it has been a country since the Vedic age.

"I don't want to say but our Constitution makers did not understand our country. Nehru even said that 'India, that is Bharat, is a nation in the making'. But India is an old country, it has been a country since the Vedic age," he said.

The NCBC was given constitutional status by Parliament last year after repealing the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

"There are many who say that Hindi is dangerous for the country. Some are saying that this country will break into pieces (because of Hindi). Then the question is: Will English unite the country?" he asked sarcastically.

The NCBC, which previously could only recommend on the issue of inclusion or exclusion of a community in the Central list of OBCs, now has the power of a civil court as it has been given constitutional status on a par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram