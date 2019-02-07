English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Outdoor Ads in Bengaluru as Karnataka High Court Stays Its Own Order
The Palike’s August 8, 2018 resolution of a year-long ban was challenged by a group of advertisers who argued that they made a living out of commercial advertisements and that several employees were rendered jobless since the resolution came into effect.
File photo of Karnataka High Court building. (Image: http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/)
Bengaluru: In an interesting turn of events, a two-judge bench comprising the Interim Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Thursday put a stay on the single bench order that quashed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike’s resolution of banning outdoor advertisements for a year.
The order that was delivered on Wednesday by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, was challenged through a writ petition by the BBMP. In response to the single bench order which questioned the power of the BBMP to pass such a resolution, the civic body stated that it was empowered to pass a resolution as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.
The Palike’s August 8, 2018 resolution of a year-long ban was challenged by a group of advertisers who argued that they made a living out of commercial advertisements and that several employees were rendered jobless since the resolution came into effect.
The resolution was brought about keeping in mind the beauty of the city, environmental pollution and increasing road accidents, which the people claimed that the hoardings and posters were spoiling.
Now, with the two-judge bench putting aside the earlier order, a status quo has come about, where advertisers will have to make an appeal in a higher court in order to get any relief.
The BBMP counsel had pleaded that the civic agency’s contentions were not considered by the single-judge bench and hence had to appeal through a writ petition.
The Wednesday order, however, specified that it shouldn't be misinterpreted in order to deter the BBMP from initiating action against illegal advertisements and the Palike should continue to punish those according to the existing law provided under the Act and Advertisement Bye-laws 2006.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
