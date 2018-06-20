No Parking Space, No New Car: Transport Minister's Solution to Bengaluru Traffic

Bengaluru residents may soon have to give up their dream of buying a new car if they don't have a parking space for it. Transport Minister DC Thammanna on Wednesday said that such a proposal is being mulled to tackle the notorious traffic problem in the Karnataka capital.Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that allowing the sale of cars to only those who have parking space, is one of the possible solutions to ensure vehicles do not block traffic on roads. In addition, usage of public transport will also be promoted, he said.Moreover, diesel vehicles may also be given a red signal.Taking forward Congress’ poll promise of free bus passes, Thammanna said Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will soon make an announcement on the same. About 19.6 lakh students in the state are expected to be given free bus passes in the state.According to a recent report by a private agency, Bengaluru loses about Rs 38,000 crore annually owing to the never-ending traffic jams in the city.Last month, a software engineer made headlines after he rode a horse to office being fed up with the infamous traffic in Bengaluru.