English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Parking Space, No New Car: Transport Minister's Solution to Bengaluru Traffic
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that allowing the sale of cars to only those who have parking space, is one of the possible solutions to ensure vehicles do not block traffic on roads.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Kichigin/ Istock.com)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents may soon have to give up their dream of buying a new car if they don't have a parking space for it. Transport Minister DC Thammanna on Wednesday said that such a proposal is being mulled to tackle the notorious traffic problem in the Karnataka capital.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that allowing the sale of cars to only those who have parking space, is one of the possible solutions to ensure vehicles do not block traffic on roads. In addition, usage of public transport will also be promoted, he said.
Moreover, diesel vehicles may also be given a red signal.
Taking forward Congress’ poll promise of free bus passes, Thammanna said Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will soon make an announcement on the same. About 19.6 lakh students in the state are expected to be given free bus passes in the state.
According to a recent report by a private agency, Bengaluru loses about Rs 38,000 crore annually owing to the never-ending traffic jams in the city.
Last month, a software engineer made headlines after he rode a horse to office being fed up with the infamous traffic in Bengaluru.
Also Watch
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said that allowing the sale of cars to only those who have parking space, is one of the possible solutions to ensure vehicles do not block traffic on roads. In addition, usage of public transport will also be promoted, he said.
Moreover, diesel vehicles may also be given a red signal.
Taking forward Congress’ poll promise of free bus passes, Thammanna said Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will soon make an announcement on the same. About 19.6 lakh students in the state are expected to be given free bus passes in the state.
According to a recent report by a private agency, Bengaluru loses about Rs 38,000 crore annually owing to the never-ending traffic jams in the city.
Last month, a software engineer made headlines after he rode a horse to office being fed up with the infamous traffic in Bengaluru.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
- KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track