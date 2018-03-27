No Permission for Rally Supporting Sambhaji Bhide, Accused of Instigating Bhima Koregaon Violence

Mumbai Police have denied permission for a march here, planned by Shivprathisthan Hindustan in support of its founder Sambhaji Bhide who is accused of instigating the violence at Bhima Koregaon, near Pune, on January 1.However, the police have given permission for a gathering at Azad Maidan.A Mumbai Police statement said, "Permission has been denied to the march of 'Shivprathisthan scheduled on March 28, from Byculla to Azad Maidan. Permission has been given for a gathering at Azad Maidan."Pune police have also denied permission for a similar march. However, members of Bhide's organisation Shivprathisthan are firm on holding the march.Several right wing organisations have planned rallies across Maharashtra in support of Sambhaji Bhide. The rallies were planned after a gathering of Dalits, led by president of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, Prakash Ambedkar took place in Mumbai on March 26, demanding arrest of Bhide for instigating violence at Bhima Koregaon.Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking on law and order in the state assembly, said that the government has not found any role of Bhide in the Bhima Koregaon violence case."As of now no evidence of Sambhaji Bhide's involvement has surfaced. Investigation is being carried out. Will not spare anyone including my family members, if found guilty." He said.The march planned by several outfits including Shivprathisthan Hindustan, is to pressurise the government to withdraw case against Bhide.