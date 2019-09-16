English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Permission Needed': SC Allows CPI(M) Leader Tarigami to Go Back to Jammu and Kashmir
Former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.
File photo of CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.
The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.
The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- Salman Khan Promises 'Mad Manoranjan' with Bigg Boss 13 Promo, Announces Launch Date
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser