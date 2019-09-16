Take the pledge to vote

'No Permission Needed': SC Allows CPI(M) Leader Tarigami to Go Back to Jammu and Kashmir

Former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
'No Permission Needed': SC Allows CPI(M) Leader Tarigami to Go Back to Jammu and Kashmir
File photo of CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.

The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order

