English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Terror Attacks
Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 185 people and injuring over 400 others.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Condemning serial blasts in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said there is no place for barbarism in the region.
He also said that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.
"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.
He said, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.
Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 185 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history. Anotehr blast was reported hours later, killing two more.
He also said that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.
"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.
He said, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.
Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 185 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history. Anotehr blast was reported hours later, killing two more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Drove an Electric Car for 1 Lakh Km and Saved Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fuel Cost – Watch Video
- Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Songs
- Watch Bharat's Journey Come to Life As Salman Khan Shares This Stunning Motion Poster
- Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results