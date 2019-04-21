Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Terror Attacks

Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 185 people and injuring over 400 others.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Terror Attacks
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Condemning serial blasts in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said there is no place for barbarism in the region.

He also said that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.

He said, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 185 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history. Anotehr blast was reported hours later, killing two more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram