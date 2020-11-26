Next Story
No Plan of Day-time Curfew, Lockdown in Gujarat, Says CM Vijay Rupani
File photo of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said there are no plans to impose any day- time curfew or lockdown in Gujarat or some of its cities as claimed by some social media users. At present, night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am is going on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.
"Rumours are being circulated on social media. At present, there are no plans to impose any day-time curfew or lockdown. We will take a decision regarding it at an appropriate time," Rupani told reporters in the state capital. "At present, the coronavirus situation is under control in Gujarat," he said.