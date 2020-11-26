News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

No Plan of Day-time Curfew, Lockdown in Gujarat, Says CM Vijay Rupani

File photo of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

File photo of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

At present, night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am is going on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said there are no plans to impose any day- time curfew or lockdown in Gujarat or some of its cities as claimed by some social media users. At present, night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am is going on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

"Rumours are being circulated on social media. At present, there are no plans to impose any day-time curfew or lockdown. We will take a decision regarding it at an appropriate time," Rupani told reporters in the state capital. "At present, the coronavirus situation is under control in Gujarat," he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...