No Plan to Do Away With Train Ticket Booking Counters, Railways Says

The Railways on Thursday dismissed media reports that claimed train ticket reservation counters would be done away with. In a tweet, West Central Railway wrote that “no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration”.

Some media reports are being circulated that the railway is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration.

#IndianRailways @RailMinIndia @drmkota — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) August 18, 2022

This comes a day after the Railways clarified that there has been no change in the rule concerning booking of tickets for children travelling by train after news reports claimed that those in the age group of one to four years are now being charged adult fares.

A circular dated March 6, 2020 of the Ministry of Railways stated that children under five years of age shall travel for free. However, it said that in that case, a separate berth or seat (in chair car) shall not be provided.

Passengers can, however, purchase tickets if they require berths/seats for their children who are below the age of 5 years. In that case, the full adult fare will be charged.

“There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. These reports claim that now children between the age of one to four years will have to get a ticket for travelling on the train,” a statement from the Railways said.

“These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train,” the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here