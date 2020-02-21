Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

No Plan to Hand Over Monuments to Private Firms for Upkeep, Says Union Minister Prahlad Patel

The company that puts in money is not allowed to conserve the two monuments. It will be done by the ASI. The company will provide amenities to tourists and can put up a billboard, Patel said.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Plan to Hand Over Monuments to Private Firms for Upkeep, Says Union Minister Prahlad Patel
For representation: Archaeological workers clean up a megalithic burial site found in Siruthavur village, about 50 km from Chennai (File photo: Reuters)

Gwalior: Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no plan to hand over archaeological monuments to private firms for upkeep.

The Union minister for tourism (independent charge) told reporters here that under his ministry's 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' scheme, each private firm is given two monuments, one of their choice and the other chosen by the ministry.

"The company that puts in money is not allowed to conserve the two monuments. It will be done by the ASI. The company will provide amenities to tourists and can put up a billboard," Patel said.

"Private companies will not be given archaeological monuments (for upkeep). These companies can only provide public amenities at the sites. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conserve monuments. The role of private companies and non-government institutions at such sites is limited," he added.

Patel inspected the Indian Institution of Tourism and Travel Management here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram