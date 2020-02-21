No Plan to Hand Over Monuments to Private Firms for Upkeep, Says Union Minister Prahlad Patel
The company that puts in money is not allowed to conserve the two monuments. It will be done by the ASI. The company will provide amenities to tourists and can put up a billboard, Patel said.
For representation: Archaeological workers clean up a megalithic burial site found in Siruthavur village, about 50 km from Chennai (File photo: Reuters)
Gwalior: Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no plan to hand over archaeological monuments to private firms for upkeep.
The Union minister for tourism (independent charge) told reporters here that under his ministry's 'Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan' scheme, each private firm is given two monuments, one of their choice and the other chosen by the ministry.
"The company that puts in money is not allowed to conserve the two monuments. It will be done by the ASI. The company will provide amenities to tourists and can put up a billboard," Patel said.
"Private companies will not be given archaeological monuments (for upkeep). These companies can only provide public amenities at the sites. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conserve monuments. The role of private companies and non-government institutions at such sites is limited," he added.
Patel inspected the Indian Institution of Tourism and Travel Management here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stepson Mahesh Babu Unveils Statue of Telugu Actress Vijaya Nirmala on Her Birth Anniversary
- WhatsApp Dark Mode Comes to iOS: How to Get it on Your iPhones
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years
- Google is Throwing Out Apps That Bother Users With Adverts; Almost 600 Have Been Binned
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh