1-min read

No Plans to Impose Pan-India Ban on Lotteries, Says Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home told Rajya Sabha that currently lotteries are allowed in 10 states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim and West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
No Plans to Impose Pan-India Ban on Lotteries, Says Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image.)
New Delhi: The Centre has no plan to impose a pan-India ban on lotteries, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

He told Rajya Sabha that currently lotteries are allowed in 10 states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim and West Bengal.

"There is no such proposal under consideration," he said in a written reply to a question on plan to impose a pan-India ban on all kinds of lotteries.

The minister said the central government has not allowed sale of lottery tickets in Union Territories and in the absence of a consensus on the issue, the government has notified the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010 for effective regulation.

The amount of service tax collected from lottery distributors and selling agents during the year 2016-17 was about Rs 260 crore, he said.

