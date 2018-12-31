LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Plans to Open Satellite Campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs, Says HRD Ministry

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Plans to Open Satellite Campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs, Says HRD Ministry
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
New Delhi The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.

Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.

"There is no plan for opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions," Singh said.

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram