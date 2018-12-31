English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Plans to Open Satellite Campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs, Says HRD Ministry
JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
New Delhi The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.
Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.
"There is no plan for opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions," Singh said.
The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.
