No Plans To Reduce Height Of Polavaram Dam, Says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there is no chance of reducing the height of the dam in Polavaram Project.

The CM reviewed the progress of project works with Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao, ENC C Narayana Reddy and instructed them to expedite the works and complete the cofferdam by end of May.

During the review, Jagan mentioned the recent media reports on reduction of height and said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) also said there is no chance of reduction in height of the dam and the fixation of shutters as per the specified height is being completed.

The Chief Minister alleged that the construction work of Polavaram was hampered due to the mistakes of the previous government as construction of cofferdam was started before the works of the spillway were completed.

Meanwhile, the CM instructed the officials to expedite the works of spill channel and approach channel and to complete the pending works of cofferdam so that the flood water could flow over the spillway.

The officials assured that the construction of cofferdam would be completed by the end of May. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Rehabilitation and Resettlement works of Polavaram project.

Reviewing interlinking of rivers, the Chief Minister asked officials to prepare proposals on interlinking of rivers and they should be in the interest of the state. He said the proposals should be categorical and free from ambiguity in the interest of the state and would be sent to the Centre.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the master plan of YSR Gardens to be constructed at Polavaram. Statue of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy will be installed on G-hill site at Polavaram.

Jagan said the designs of YSR Gardens should be such that the beauty and pleasantness should increase with time and without any hassle to the environment. He said the gardens should be designed for low maintenance cost. The Chief Minister responded positively to the proposals to construct a bridge downstream of the Polavaram project and a road connecting G-hill site with the bridge.