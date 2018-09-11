English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Plastic Plates and Cups, Bengaluru Civic Body Orders Event Halls
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has asked venue management to provide facilities for plate banks with steel, ceramic or melamine plates and cutlery, RO water dispensers and dishwashing facilities.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Those planning events in Bengaluru may have to go the environment friendly way as the BBMP has said no to anything plastic at city venues. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has sent out a notification to kalyan mandaps, wedding halls and banquet halls notifying them of the list of banned items.
The materials that cannot be used "under any circumstance" are plastic carry bags (including non-woven polypropylene bags), banners, buntings, flex, plastic flags, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic spoons, plastic straws, plastic carry bags, cling wrap, plastic sheets. While the waste must be segregated, the same cannot be disposed off in plastic bags, states the notification.
The BBMP has asked venue management to provide facilities for plate banks with steel, ceramic or melamine plates and cutlery, RO water dispensers and dishwashing facilities.
The notification has come as a part of the plastic ban notification of March 2016. On August 7, the BBMP had passed a resolution to ban flexes, banners, buntings, illegal advertisement hoardings, wall writings and posters for one year.
The materials that cannot be used "under any circumstance" are plastic carry bags (including non-woven polypropylene bags), banners, buntings, flex, plastic flags, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic spoons, plastic straws, plastic carry bags, cling wrap, plastic sheets. While the waste must be segregated, the same cannot be disposed off in plastic bags, states the notification.
The BBMP has asked venue management to provide facilities for plate banks with steel, ceramic or melamine plates and cutlery, RO water dispensers and dishwashing facilities.
The notification has come as a part of the plastic ban notification of March 2016. On August 7, the BBMP had passed a resolution to ban flexes, banners, buntings, illegal advertisement hoardings, wall writings and posters for one year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...