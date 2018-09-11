No Plastic Plates and Cups, Bengaluru Civic Body Orders Event Halls

Those planning events in Bengaluru may have to go the environment friendly way as the BBMP has said no to anything plastic at city venues. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has sent out a notification to kalyan mandaps, wedding halls and banquet halls notifying them of the list of banned items.The materials that cannot be used "under any circumstance" are plastic carry bags (including non-woven polypropylene bags), banners, buntings, flex, plastic flags, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic spoons, plastic straws, plastic carry bags, cling wrap, plastic sheets. While the waste must be segregated, the same cannot be disposed off in plastic bags, states the notification.The BBMP has asked venue management to provide facilities for plate banks with steel, ceramic or melamine plates and cutlery, RO water dispensers and dishwashing facilities.The notification has come as a part of the plastic ban notification of March 2016. On August 7, the BBMP had passed a resolution to ban flexes, banners, buntings, illegal advertisement hoardings, wall writings and posters for one year.