'No Point Blaming BJP': Congress' National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth Announces his Exit
Rachit Seth in his resignation letter said that there is no meaning for him to continue after Rahul Gandhi's exit as Congress president.
File photo of rachit Seth (Image : inc.in)
New Delhi: Congress's National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth on Thursday tendered his resignation citing Rahul Gandhi's exit as the reason that prompted him to take the decision.
"After Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president, there is no meaning for me to continue on this post," he wrote in the letter.
Rachit Seth in a scathing tweet also pointed to the malaise in the Congress party. "45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of the new Congress President," he wrote.
He also mentioned the developments in Karnataka and Goa calling them symptomatic of the "anarchy (that) is creeping in where opportunists & power brokers are having the last laugh".
"No point in blaming BJP, if fault within," he further wrote.
45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of the new Congress President. Karnataka & Goa developments depict that anarchy is creeping in where opportunists & power brokers are having the last laugh. No point in blaming BJP, if fault within.— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) July 11, 2019
Seth's resignation comes just days after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress chief sending the party into a state of flurry.
In a letter that was uploaded on Twitter, Gandhi took responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. "Rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019," he wrote.
AICC general secretary-in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora were among other party functionaries who resigned from their positions, ostensibly to share the burden of "responsibility".
The Congress party now not only has to fend off the crisis in leadership but, also the political churning taking place in their Karnataka and Goa state units.
