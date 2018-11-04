English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Power Can Stop Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
The minister said there is resentment and impatience among the people as cold water has been thrown on their hopes, but a way out will be chalked out soon.
File image of Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Nawada (Bihar): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said no power in the world can stop the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The people want the government and the court to find a way for constructing Ram temple, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises told reporters here.
"Prabhu Sri Ram is the cornerstone of the faith of more than 100 crore people in the country. There is resentment and impatience among the people as cold water has been thrown on their hopes, but a way out (to construct the temple) will be chalked out. No power in the world can stop the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said.
Speaking on the Private Member's Bill which will be moved by Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha, the minister said the Congress will have to clear its stand on the matter.
The people want the government and the court to find a way for constructing Ram temple, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises told reporters here.
"Prabhu Sri Ram is the cornerstone of the faith of more than 100 crore people in the country. There is resentment and impatience among the people as cold water has been thrown on their hopes, but a way out (to construct the temple) will be chalked out. No power in the world can stop the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said.
Speaking on the Private Member's Bill which will be moved by Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha, the minister said the Congress will have to clear its stand on the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...