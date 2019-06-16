No Power Connection for 38 Years, Maharashtra Farmer Tries to Kill Self at Event Attended by State Ministers

Buldhana (Maharashtra): A 39-year-old farmer allegedly tried to commit suicide at an event in Buldhana district of Maharashtra where two state ministers were present, as he was upset over not getting a power connection, police said Sunday.

Ishwar Suprao Kharate, belonging to Vadoda village, on Saturday evening came to an agriculture exhibition being held in Malkapur taluk where Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil and district Guardian Minister Madan Yerawar were present, a police official said.

After Patil launched the exhibition, the farmer started shouting that his family had been trying to get an electricity connection for last 38 years, but in vain, the official from Malkapur police station said.

Kharate then allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the premises following which the police caught hold of him, he said.

The farmer was rushed to the district hospital where he was reported to be out of danger, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.