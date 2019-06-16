No Power Connection for 38 Years, Maharashtra Farmer Tries to Kill Self at Event Attended by State Ministers
Police said the farmer, identified as Ishwar Suprao Kharate, was out of danger and a probe was on in the incident.
Image for representation.
Buldhana (Maharashtra): A 39-year-old farmer allegedly tried to commit suicide at an event in Buldhana district of Maharashtra where two state ministers were present, as he was upset over not getting a power connection, police said Sunday.
Ishwar Suprao Kharate, belonging to Vadoda village, on Saturday evening came to an agriculture exhibition being held in Malkapur taluk where Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil and district Guardian Minister Madan Yerawar were present, a police official said.
After Patil launched the exhibition, the farmer started shouting that his family had been trying to get an electricity connection for last 38 years, but in vain, the official from Malkapur police station said.
Kharate then allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the premises following which the police caught hold of him, he said.
The farmer was rushed to the district hospital where he was reported to be out of danger, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 18 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar
- Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags
- Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s