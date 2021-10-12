'No Power Crisis': Telangana Minister Blames Centre's Intervention for States' Troubles

The Telangana Government on Tuesday hit out at the Centre on the power crisis across the country saying that there is no power problem in the state unless the Centre intervenes and deprives it of its rights. Reacting to the present power crisis, Telangana Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy claimed that there is no power crisis in the state and that the state is meeting the demand of 16000 MW a day and is ready to tackle any situation.

Unless the Centre creates any problems, Telangana would not face any power issues, he said.

“We produce adequate power from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kothagudem, and Manuguru by taking all measures. A circuit was formed for hassle-free supply of power to Hyderabad and other districts," he said. “As of now we have sufficient coal resources, power production in the state and there would be no crisis in future," he emphasised. Reddy said that due to prior measures by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the state has no problems with regard to either power production and coal resources.

The Minister said that the Centre must refrain from taking the rights of the states on power generation and use and avoid dictating terms.

