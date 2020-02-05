No Pre-arrest Bail to Activist Chudawala in Sedition Case
Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala's application for pre-arrest bail. Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was 'supporting a person who is officially enemy of state'.
Sharjeel Imam
Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of activist Urvashi Chudawala, who is facing a sedition case for shouting "anti-national" slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event.
According to the police, during the event at Azad Maidan here last week,Chudawala was in the forefront in shouting the slogan "Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege" (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams).
