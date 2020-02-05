Take the pledge to vote

No Pre-arrest Bail to Activist Chudawala in Sedition Case

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala's application for pre-arrest bail. Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was 'supporting a person who is officially enemy of state'.

PTI

February 5, 2020
Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of activist Urvashi Chudawala, who is facing a sedition case for shouting "anti-national" slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event.

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala's application for pre-arrest bail. Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was "supporting a person who is officially enemy of state".

According to the police, during the event at Azad Maidan here last week,Chudawala was in the forefront in shouting the slogan "Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege" (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams).

