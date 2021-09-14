'No Proof': D Company's Chhota Shakeel Denies Police Claim of Involvement in Pak ISI-linked Terror Module

Chhota Shakeel, the gangster and close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, on Tuesday claimed that D-company has no involvement in the Pakistan-organised terror module that was busted by a joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh ATS. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, Shakeel termed all charges by police “wrong and baseless".

Delhi Police Special Cell, along with Uttar Pradesh ATS, have busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six people, of which two received training in Pakistan.

On being asked about the police’s claim that Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees was part of the arrested team and two of them were trained in Pakistan, Shakeel said, “First of all, this is absolutely wrong. We have nothing to do with this. Agencies should properly investigate and find out the real people behind this. Every time you arrest someone and question us. You (agencies) should investigate properly first. Agencies have no proof that D Company is involved."

Responding to another question on a theory based on intel inputs that the D-Company was under pressure from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) due to some “failed attempts" here, he said, “This is wrong. We are sitting silently at our home. What you want? Do you want us to do something? You are forcing us to do something. Your agency is weak. They are not conducting thorough investigations. When your agencies don’t get anything, you put everything on us."

When asked that it is being said that this was planning to make a replica of 1992 Bombay blasts and you planned everything in Mumbai, he said, “Ask this to your agencies, which make such kind of films when they don’t have any work. Your agencies, departments, police have failed."

Top intel sources told CNN-News18 that Chhota Shakeel and Anees Ibrahim, who is Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, were asked by the ISI “to do something”, and under pressure, Anees Ibrahim began recruiting the men for the module. The D-Company, in a bid to salvage its reputation, deployed Anees Ibrahim to hire members for the module, sources added.

Sources further said the idea was to create a terror like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, adding that it was a highly secretive operation.

During a press conference, the Delhi Police Special Cell said Anis was part of the arrested team, and funding was being done through the Hawala network.

Those arrested have been identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich, and Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

The police said the arrests were made during raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Those arrested were doing recce of cities ahead of the upcoming festive season, police said, adding, “Navarati and Ram Leela gatherings were their targets."

The police have also recovered arms, ammunition, explosives, and special pistols that were supposed to be used for targeted killings from their possession.

