No Proof of Fraud, Srinivas, Gambhir and Others Were Helping Covid-Hit Voluntarily: Police Tells Delhi HC

In a preliminary report on the allegations of blackmarketing and illegal distribution of Covid medicines against politicians including Congress Youth President Srinivas BV, the Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that the persons have been helping people voluntarily and without discrimination. The police has also questioned AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and others in the case.

A report in The Indian Express quoted the Crime Branch report before the court which reads, “The enquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons alleged to have been hoarding medicines etc, have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed, the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination.”

Srinivas BV and others were questioned by the Crime Branch after a petition filed before the court alleged that “medical mafia-politician nexus” was indulging in illegal distribution of Covid-19 medicines.

However, the court refused a CBI probe and asked the petitioner, Dr Deepak Singh, to approach the Delhi Police. It had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence. The court had also sought a status report from the police in their probe into the allegations.

The police in a reply sought at least six weeks-time may be granted to finalise the enquiry and to file a detailed compliance report before the Court.

Police have also attached statements of Srinivas, Gambhir, Pandey, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar, former Congress MLA Mukesh Khurana, Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi, Congress leader Ashok Baghel and former MP Shahid Siddhiqui.

Srinivas in his reply to the police said he and his team of volunteers received thousands of requests for aid and relief for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. He said, he and his team connect the patients with the appropriate resource or provide them the equipment that they received as donations.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir told police that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation had organised a free medical camp at Jagriti Enclave from April 22 to May 7 to provide assistance to Covid-19 patients. The camp remained under the supervision and control of Dr Manish of Garg Hospital, he said.

