1-MIN READ

No Proposal to Change Retirement Age of Central Govt Employees: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Centre was asked whether there was a proposal to retire employees of central and state governments after completing a maximum service period of 30 years.

