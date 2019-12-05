Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Proposal to Reduce Retirement Age to Below 60 or after Completion of 33 Years of Service: Govt

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

There are around 49.93 lakh central government employees, according the latest official data.

