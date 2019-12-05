English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Proposal to Put Retirement Age Either at 60 or After Completion of 33 Years of Service: Govt
The government was asked in Rajya Sabha whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service.
New Delhi: There is no proposal to put retirement age at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service for central government employees, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.
