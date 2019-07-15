No Proposal to Recognise 1 Year Master's Degree from Foreign Countries, Says HRD Ministry

New Delhi: There is no proposal at present to recognise one year postgraduate degree obtained from foreign countries, the HRD Ministry said on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per the current policy, equivalence is accorded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) only for those Master's degree awarded by approved, recognised or accredited foreign universities that are of two-year duration," he said.

The minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of qualifications at multilateral basis is not practicable due to variation in higher education system worldwide.

"No such panel specifically to recognise one year Master's degree from foreign university, has been set up. However, a committee under the chairpersonship of chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), was set up to look into the problems of equivalence of qualifications, obtained in a foreign country, at various stages of education system. The committee gave its recommendations, which were centred around the principle of mutual respect for the academic sovereignty of each country," Nishank added.

He said as per the recommendations of the UGC committee, India may enter into an agreement with such countries where there is a difference between recognition of degrees and they have put in place a rigorous system of approval, accreditation or quality assurance of their higher educational institutions.

"Their programme of studies and an attempt may be made to recognise higher education institutions in the respective countries and such qualifications will be treated as equivalent to qualifications in India, level-by-level and vice versa," he said. ​