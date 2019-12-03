'No Proposal to Sell Onions at Uniform Rate Across Country': Govt Clarifies No Delay in Import

New Delhi: There is no proposal to provide onions at an uniform rate across the country, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"No sir. There is no such proposal," said Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also said the government has not delayed import of onions. Last month, the Union Cabinet approved importing 1.2 lakh tonne of onion to improve the domestic supply and control prices that have skyrocketed to Rs 75-120 per kg across major cities now.

The Centre has already banned exports and imposed stockholding limit on wholesalers and retailers for indefinite period.

