No Proposal Under Consideration for Waiver of Education Loans, Says Govt
In the last three years from 2016-17 to March 2019, the amount of outstanding education loans rose from Rs 67,685.59 crore to Rs 75,450.68 crore in September 2019.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The government on Monday said there is no proposal under consideration for waiver of education loans.
In the last three years from 2016-17 to March 2019, the amount of outstanding education loans rose from Rs 67,685.59 crore to Rs 75,450.68 crore in September 2019, as per data provided by public sector banks.
More than 90 per cent of these accounts are standard as on March 31 this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha.
The minister also said that as reported by public sector banks, no case of suicide by students due to unbearable pressure from banks to repay education loans has been reported.
In a written reply, she said banks have been sensitised to adopt a non-coercive strategy for recovery of education loans.
"Further, there is no proposal under consideration for waiver of education loans," she noted.
According to her, data linking education loans sanctioned by banks with securing of jobs is not centrally maintained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ritesh Sidhwani on Gully Boy's Oscar Campaign: Maybe We’ll Get the Award This Time
- Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' Plantation Wedding Photos Banned After Civil Rights Group Protests
- Bigg Boss 13: Rani Mukerji Asks Salman Khan About His Old Promise to Have a Baby, His Answer is Hilarious
- Airtel Removes FUP on Calls to Other Networks, And This is How The New Packs Look
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders