No Proposal Under Consideration to Increase Man Hour Work from 8 to 12 Hrs: Govt

There is no such proposal under consideration of the government to increase man hour work from eight to 12 hours for its establishments, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. No such proposal is under consideration of the government, he said, responding to a query whether government is in the process of increasing the man hour work from 8 hours to 12 hours a day in all government establishments?."

