No Proposal Yet on Two-child Policy, Clarifies BJP Leader after RSS Chief's Remarks: Report

New Delhi: BJP national vice-president and spokesperson Baijayant Panda on Tuesday said there is currently no proposal on the two-child policy. His statement came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reportedly said the government would propose a law making the two-child norm mandatory in the country.

“Generally, we should take measures to stabilise the population. But what is the specific policy, whether we should have a two-child policy, whether you should have other kinds of incentives to have people have fewer children rather than having a policy of enforcement — these are the issues that we have to discuss," Panda told the 'Financial Express' in an interview. "But at this point, there is no such proposal.”

Bhagwat had made the remarks in Moradabad last week and had sought to clarify them later.

"Due to a misunderstanding, some people are saying that the Sangh wants to restrict families to two children. We are of the view that the government should make a policy on it after deliberation," Bhagwat had said at another event. "The policy should be made after getting consent from all sections of the society."

